Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze get discounts of up to ₹1.32 lakh
Honda is rolling out major discounts on the City, Elevate, and Amaze this October 2025.
Buyers can score cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, and GST savings up to ₹95,500.
These offers are all about making Honda's cars more tempting for anyone looking for a solid deal.
How much can you save?
The Elevate sees the biggest cuts—up to ₹1.32 lakh off on the ZX trim, with other trims like VX and V also getting sizeable price drops.
The City petrol (not hybrid) gets up to ₹1.27 lakh off.
Over on the Amaze side, older models have up to ₹97,200 off while newer ones get up to ₹67,200 off; the top-end ZX CVT now starts at just ₹9.99 lakh after discount.
If you've been eyeing a new ride, now's the time
With these hefty price cuts plus GST savings stacked on top, Honda's lineup is looking much more budget-friendly this month—especially if you've had your eye on a new ride but were waiting for a better deal.