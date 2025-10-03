Honda City, Elevate, and Amaze get discounts of up to ₹1.32 lakh

How much can you save?

The Elevate sees the biggest cuts—up to ₹1.32 lakh off on the ZX trim, with other trims like VX and V also getting sizeable price drops.

The City petrol (not hybrid) gets up to ₹1.27 lakh off.

Over on the Amaze side, older models have up to ₹97,200 off while newer ones get up to ₹67,200 off; the top-end ZX CVT now starts at just ₹9.99 lakh after discount.