Maruti Suzuki Victoris crosses 25,000 bookings in India
Maruti Suzuki's newest SUV, the Victoris, was launched a few weeks ago and has already crossed 25,000 bookings.
Sold through Arena dealerships, it's taking on popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
With a starting price of ₹10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Victoris is Maruti's new flagship under its Arena retail network.
SUV comes in 6 variants, 3 powertrain options
The Victoris comes in six variants and 10 color options. Engine choices include a hybrid-ready K15C petrol, a petrol-CNG combo, and a 1,490cc M15D petrol—plus three transmission types: manual, automatic, or e-CVT.
The hybrid even offers 4WD AllGrip for extra adventure. Fuel efficiency ranges from an impressive 19km/l to nearly 29km/l.
Thanks to high demand, you might face up to a 10-week wait depending on your pick and location!