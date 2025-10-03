Maruti Suzuki Victoris crosses 25,000 bookings in India

SUV comes in 6 variants, 3 powertrain options

The Victoris comes in six variants and 10 color options. Engine choices include a hybrid-ready K15C petrol, a petrol-CNG combo, and a 1,490cc M15D petrol—plus three transmission types: manual, automatic, or e-CVT.

The hybrid even offers 4WD AllGrip for extra adventure. Fuel efficiency ranges from an impressive 19km/l to nearly 29km/l.

Thanks to high demand, you might face up to a 10-week wait depending on your pick and location!