SKODA's flagship EV unveiled: Is it better than BYD Sealion?
What's the story
SKODA has officially unveiled the 2025 Enyaq EV, a revamped version of its popular electric vehicle.
The new model comes with an updated design, improved aerodynamics, as well as an extended range. It is slightly larger than its predecessor launched in 2021.
The Czech automaker plans to introduce the Enyaq EV in Europe first before bringing it to India later this year.
Design
Enhanced dimensions and design philosophy
The latest Enyaq EV is not just a facelift but also comes with increased dimensions, measuring 4,658mm in length, 1,879mm in width, and 1,622mm in height.
The wheelbase measures 2,765mm with the option of standard or Coupe versions.
This new model embodies SKODA's Modern Solid Design philosophy and shares design elements with the recently launched Elroq EV. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.
Performance
Improved performance and range
The performance of the Enyaq EV has been greatly enhanced in this latest avatar.
Previously available with three battery packs, SKODA now offers two more - a 63kWh and an 82kWh battery pack.
The smaller one promises a range of up to 439km on a single charge, while the bigger one delivers an impressive range of up to 597km.
Charging
Fast charging and power output
The batteries of the new Enyaq EV support DC fast charging up to a maximum capacity of 175kW.
SKODA says that these batteries can be recharged from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes with a fast charger.
The car will be offered with single and dual electric motor setups, delivering power outputs between 201hp and 281hp depending on the variant selected by customers.
Inside
A look at the interiors
The 2025 Enyaq EV's interior gets updated upholstery and accents, but the 13.0-inch infotainment screen and 5.0-inch digital panel from its predecessor remain.
Other features include electrically adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and three-zone climate control. The seat upholstery is made of eco-friendly materials.
Car #2
A look at BYD Sealion
BYD Sealion will be introduced in India in the first quarter of this year.
It has a sloping roofline, eye-shaped headlights, connected taillamps, and large multi-spoke alloy wheels.
Inside, there are dual digital displays, level-2 ADAS, nine airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and powered front seats. Sealion is offered with 82.5kWh and 91.3kWh battery packs, and delivers a range of up to 630km.
Here, it should cost around ₹45-55 lakh (ex-showroom).