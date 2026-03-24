2026 Dodge Durango R/T debuts with 392 Hemi V-8
Dodge just dropped the 2026 Durango R/T, now packing a standard 392 Hemi V-8, so you get 475hp and 213kg.-ft. of torque right out of the gate.
It's quick too: 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds and a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.
Pricing starts at $49,995, before taxes.
The SUV can be had in the Launch Edition trim
The Launch Edition brings some cool upgrades: think dark trim with the Blacktop Package, big 20-inch wheels, Nappa leather seats with sporty SRT bolsters, plus heated seats for both rows and ventilated seats only for the front row.
The SUV uses a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system that varies torque split between the front and rear axles as needed.
Premium trim adds extra comfort and tech features
If you're after extra comfort and tech, the Premium trim adds an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, upgraded leather interiors, a towing package, and a sunroof, making it a solid pick if you want performance without missing out on luxury touches.