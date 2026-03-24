2026 Dodge Durango R/T debuts with 392 Hemi V-8 Auto Mar 24, 2026

Dodge just dropped the 2026 Durango R/T, now packing a standard 392 Hemi V-8, so you get 475hp and 213kg.-ft. of torque right out of the gate.

It's quick too: 0-97km/h in just 4.4 seconds and a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds.

Pricing starts at $49,995, before taxes.