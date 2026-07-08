Ducati Diavel V4 Black roadster launched at ₹30L
What's the story
Ducati has officially launched the Diavel V4 Black Roadster in India, priced at ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is around ₹32,000 more expensive than the standard Diavel V4. It features a unique paint finish created by Ducati's Centro Stile division, with a black base color and Racing Yellow accents on various parts of the bike. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged from the standard model.
Design details
Design and features
The Diavel V4 Black Roadster retains the muscular design, low stance, and wide rear profile of the Diavel roadster. It is built around premium chassis components such as fully adjustable suspension, a single-sided swingarm, and high-performance Brembo Stylema calipers biting onto large 330mm front disks. The bike also comes with multiple ride and power modes, cornering ABS, and traction control systems for enhanced riding experience.
Engine specs
Engine and performance
The Diavel V4 Black Roadster is powered by a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine that produces 168hp at 10,750rpm and torque of 126Nm at 7,500rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with no mechanical changes over the standard model. It features a reverse-rotating crankshaft and an active cylinder cut-off system for enhanced smoothness and fuel efficiency.
Tech features
Four riding modes on offer
The Diavel V4 Black Roadster comes with three selectable power settings and four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. This setup ensures ample torque at lower revs while keeping the bike easy to manage in stop-and-go city traffic. The engine also switches to traditional spring-operated valves, significantly extending valve inspection intervals to 60,000km instead of requiring checks at every alternate service.