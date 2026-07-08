The bike gets a unique paint finish

Ducati Diavel V4 Black roadster launched at ₹30L

By Mudit Dube 05:06 pm Jul 08, 202605:06 pm

What's the story

Ducati has officially launched the Diavel V4 Black Roadster in India, priced at ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is around ₹32,000 more expensive than the standard Diavel V4. It features a unique paint finish created by Ducati's Centro Stile division, with a black base color and Racing Yellow accents on various parts of the bike. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged from the standard model.