Ducati Monster V2 goes official in India at ₹14L
What's the story
Ducati has launched the fifth-generation Monster bike in India, starting at ₹13.99 lakh. The new model comes with a refreshed chassis and styling, an 890cc V2 engine, as well as updated electronics. It is available in two variants: Monster and Monster+, with prices going up to ₹14.45 lakh for the top-end variant (all prices, ex-showroom).
Design
Design of the new Monster
The fifth-generation Monster isn't just a mechanical marvel but also a design winner.
It recently bagged the Red Dot Design Award - Product Design 2026 for its aesthetic appeal.
The new model retains some visual elements from the original bike that debuted at the Cologne Motor Show in 1992, while also introducing modern touches like a full-LED headlamp with DRLs and dynamic turn indicators.
Engine
What powers the bike?
The new Monster is powered by an 890cc V2 engine that replaces the previous-generation Testastretta unit.
The engine uses Ducati's IVT (Intake Variable Timing) system for improved low-speed response, mid-range performance, and higher power at higher revs.
It churns out a peak power of 111hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 91.1Nm at 7,250rpm.
Weight and upkeep
Engine is lighter and comes with longer maintenance interval
The new V2 engine is also lighter, weighing 5.9kg less than its predecessor.
The 2026 Monster weighs just 175kg with an empty fuel tank, making it a standout in its segment.
It also comes with a longer maintenance interval, requiring valve-clearance checks only after every 45,000km - a benchmark for this segment according to Ducati.
Ride quality
Showa suspension setup and Brembo brakes
The new Monster comes with a 43mm Showa upside-down fork at the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear. The latter offers preload adjustment for added comfort.
Braking duties are handled by twin 320mm front disks with Brembo M4.32 radial calipers and a radial PR18/21 master cylinder, offering progressive initial bite while retaining strong stopping power.
Personalization options
Can be customized with Ducati Performance accessories
The 2026 Monster can be customized with Ducati Performance accessories, including carbon-fiber components and a sports seat with Alcantara upholstery.
For those looking for a sportier exhaust note, homologated silencers developed with Termignoni are also available. These titanium liners and carbon-fiber end caps reduce weight by 0.2kg.
Alongside the new model, Ducati has also launched its Periodic Maintenance Contract (PMC), called Ducati Protect, in India.