Ducati Monster V2 goes official in India at ₹14L

The new Monster is powered by an 890cc V2 engine that replaces the previous-generation Testastretta unit.

The engine uses Ducati's IVT (Intake Variable Timing) system for improved low-speed response, mid-range performance, and higher power at higher revs.

It churns out a peak power of 111hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 91.1Nm at 7,250rpm.