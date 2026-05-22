2026 Honda City (facelift) launched at ₹12L: Check what's new

Honda has launched the 2026 City (facelift) in India, starting at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is the first real update since 2020 and comes as a response to competition from Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna. Along with this launch, Honda also introduced its global hybrid SUV, the all-new ZR-V e:HEV.

Design overhaul The updated model gets a redesigned front fascia The 2026 Honda City (facelift) gets a major design overhaul with a completely new front fascia. The updated model features redesigned headlamps, a honeycomb-patterned grille connected by a light strip, and triangular trims on the bumper. It also sports Honda's new logo between the hood and grille. Other changes include smoked taillights, vertical reflector units, and an integrated spoiler on the boot lid for a cleaner look.

Interior upgrades It features a larger touchscreen infotainment system The interior of the 2026 Honda City (facelift) gets a familiar layout with some changes. It now features a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Other features include a sunroof, wireless phone charger, front ventilated seats, an eight-speaker system, ambient lighting, footwell lighting among others. The safety suite includes a 360-degree camera, six airbags, hill hold assist, and ADAS features.

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