2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross goes official in India at ₹26L

Isuzu has quietly introduced the 2026 edition of its popular D-Max V-Cross lifestyle pick-up. The new model comes with a host of upgrades, including some minor cosmetic changes and additional features. However, the company has also discontinued the 4x2 drivetrain option for this update. The updated D-Max V-Cross is now available only in a 4x4 configuration with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Design changes The pick-up truck features a revised front fascia The 2026 D-Max V-Cross gets a new front fascia with a revised grille and bumper. The grille now sports a chunky black lower lip, while the lower part of the bumper has less cladding and no faux skid plate element. The pick-up also comes with new 18-inch alloy wheels, although it misses out on black wheelarch and side body cladding.

Feature upgrades It gets a new floating center touchscreen The D-Max V-Cross comes with a floating center touchscreen in top variants, replacing the older flush-fitting unit. The touchscreen size has been increased from 9.0-inch to 10.3-inch and now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other features include a new 360-degree camera system, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an eight-speaker sound system with roof-mounted speakers on higher trims.

Advertisement