2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX launched in India at ₹14L
What's the story
Kawasaki has officially launched the 2026 Ninja 1100SX motorcycle in India. The new bike comes with a price tag of ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration doesn't see any major changes, apart from a new color scheme. It replaces the previous black and green highlights with a striking black and gold combination, making it stand out from its predecessors.
Specifications
Performance and features
The Ninja 1100SX is powered by a 1,099cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that delivers an impressive 136hp and a torque of up to 113Nm. The bike's aluminum frame is suspended by fully-adjustable Showa suspension at both ends. Braking duties are handled by Tokico brakes with dual-channel ABS. The bike also comes with four riding modes - Rain, Road, Sport and Rider - which adjust traction control intervention, throttle sensitivity, and power delivery as per rider preference.
Advanced features
Rider aids and customization
The Ninja 1100SX gets a bi-directional quickshifter and six-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) for added safety. The Rider mode is fully customizable, with a slightly different layout on the 4.3-inch TFT screen when in this mode. Despite these updates, the bike retains its signature features like a clean-mount pannier system, relaxed riding posture, wind protection from full fairing, tall windscreen, as well as handlebar-mounted USB Type-C socket.