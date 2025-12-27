2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX launched in India at ₹14L

Specifications

Performance and features

The Ninja 1100SX is powered by a 1,099cc, four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that delivers an impressive 136hp and a torque of up to 113Nm. The bike's aluminum frame is suspended by fully-adjustable Showa suspension at both ends. Braking duties are handled by Tokico brakes with dual-channel ABS. The bike also comes with four riding modes - Rain, Road, Sport and Rider - which adjust traction control intervention, throttle sensitivity, and power delivery as per rider preference.