2026 Kawasaki Z650RS goes official in India at ₹8L

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:56 pm Dec 29, 202507:56 pm

What's the story

Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Z650RS in India, priced at ₹7.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model retains its mechanical configuration but comes with an E20-compliant engine and a new color scheme. The 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine delivers a power output of 68hp and torque of 62.1Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. However, the torque figure is slightly lower than its predecessor by around 1.9Nm.