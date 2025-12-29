2026 Kawasaki Z650RS goes official in India at ₹8L
What's the story
Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Z650RS in India, priced at ₹7.83 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model retains its mechanical configuration but comes with an E20-compliant engine and a new color scheme. The 649cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine delivers a power output of 68hp and torque of 62.1Nm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. However, the torque figure is slightly lower than its predecessor by around 1.9Nm.
Aesthetic updates
New color scheme and design elements
The Kawasaki Z650RS sports a new metallic blue and gold color scheme, replacing the previous black and gold combination. The motorbike features an easy-to-handle trellis frame, an 820mm seat height for rider comfort, and a kerb weight of 188kg. It also comes with a practical 12-liter tank capacity for long rides.
Cost comparison
Price increase and market positioning
The new Z650RS comes at a premium of ₹14,000 over its predecessor, which was priced at ₹7.69 lakh. The price hike can be attributed to the E20 compliance update and the new color scheme. Kawasaki's latest offering is aimed at customers looking for a retro-style bike with modern updates in the mid-weight motorcycle segment.