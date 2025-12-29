2026 Kawasaki Z650RS hits India at ₹7.83L Auto Dec 29, 2025

Kawasaki's 2026 Z650RS is here, now priced at ₹7.83 lakh—just a slight bump from last year.

The big news? It's ready for E20 fuel (that's India's 20% ethanol blend) and comes in a new metallic-blue and gold look, swapping out the old black-and-gold style.