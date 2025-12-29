2026 Kawasaki Z650RS hits India at ₹7.83L
Kawasaki's 2026 Z650RS is here, now priced at ₹7.83 lakh—just a slight bump from last year.
The big news? It's ready for E20 fuel (that's India's 20% ethanol blend) and comes in a new metallic-blue and gold look, swapping out the old black-and-gold style.
Specs at a glance:
You get a 649cc liquid-cooled twin engine with 68hp and 62.1Nm torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox for smoother rides.
There's ABS technology, an easy-to-handle trellis frame, an 820mm seat height, kerb weight of 188kg, plus a practical 12L tank.
What's changed (and why):
To handle E20 fuel safely, Kawasaki trimmed torque by about 2Nm to protect the engine from wear over time.
If you want retro style with modern updates (and don't mind paying just a bit more), this one keeps things fresh in the mid-weight bike scene.