2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza prices revealed: How much it costs
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has officially unveiled the complete price list for its latest model, the 2026 Brezza. The new SUV is available in a range of variants, with prices starting from ₹7.4 lakh and going up to ₹13.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Brezza comes with three engine options: a new 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit, an existing 1.5-liter petrol engine, and a CNG variant based on the same engine as the petrol version.
Pricing details
Turbo variants priced lower than naturally aspirated petrol counterparts
The turbo variants of the new Brezza are priced lower than their naturally aspirated petrol counterparts, even though they produce more power and torque.
The 1.0-liter K10C direct-injection turbo-petrol engine delivers 110hp and 170Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.
The base LXi Turbo variant costs ₹7.39 lakh, while the top-spec ZXi+ Turbo Dual Tone variant is priced at ₹11.31 lakh (ex-showroom).
Engine upgrades
Petrol variants with manual and automatic transmission options
The existing 1.5-liter K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine now comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox instead of the previous 5-speed unit.
The base LXi 6MT variant is priced at ₹8.29 lakh, while the top-spec ZXi+ 6AT Dual Tone variant costs ₹13.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
For those looking for an automatic transmission option, Maruti offers a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission with the petrol engine variants of Brezza.
Information
CNG variant costs more than petrol counterparts
The CNG variant of the new Brezza is priced higher than its petrol counterparts. The base LXi CNG variant costs ₹9.29 lakh, while the top-spec ZXi CNG Dual Tone variant is priced at ₹11.65 lakh (ex-showroom).