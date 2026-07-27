2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza prices revealed: How much it costs

The turbo variants of the new Brezza are priced lower than their naturally aspirated petrol counterparts, even though they produce more power and torque.

The 1.0-liter K10C direct-injection turbo-petrol engine delivers 110hp and 170Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The base LXi Turbo variant costs ₹7.39 lakh, while the top-spec ZXi+ Turbo Dual Tone variant is priced at ₹11.31 lakh (ex-showroom).