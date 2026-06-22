2026 Renault Megane EV gets fresh design and more range
What's the story
Renault has unveiled the updated Megane E-Tech Electric, its first production EV built on a dedicated platform. The revamped model comes with a new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that offers an impressive range of up to 500km on the WLTP cycle. The larger 67kWh pack is physically bigger than its predecessor, allowing engineers to raise the vehicle's ride height by 20mm for better ground clearance and stability.
Charging upgrade
The EV now supports 165kW DC fast charging
The new battery in the Megane E-Tech Electric also enables faster charging. Renault has increased the DC charging power by 35kW to 165kW, cutting down the time to charge from 15-80% to around 24 minutes. This is roughly a quarter quicker than before. The updated model retains the same electric motor as its predecessor, delivering an output of up to 215hp and torque of up to 300Nm.
Aesthetic enhancements
The car features a new diamond motif lighting signature
The 2026 Megane E-Tech Electric sports a refreshed design with a new diamond motif lighting signature and a glossy black faux grille. The rear of the car has also been redesigned for a more three-dimensional look. Renault has kept separate climate-control buttons instead of integrating all functions into the touchscreen. It also comes with a standard 12-inch vertically oriented infotainment display and fully digital 12.3-inch driver display.
Safety upgrades
In-car camera to monitor driver attention
The updated Megane E-Tech Electric comes with a mandatory in-car camera that monitors driver attention, complying with new European safety regulations. This feature also doubles as a driver-recognition system for personalized settings like seat position and preferred media sources. The car will be available in two trims: the entry-level Techno specification and the range-topping Esprit Alpine trim.