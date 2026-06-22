2026 Renault Megane EV gets fresh design and more range

Charging upgrade

The EV now supports 165kW DC fast charging

The new battery in the Megane E-Tech Electric also enables faster charging. Renault has increased the DC charging power by 35kW to 165kW, cutting down the time to charge from 15-80% to around 24 minutes. This is roughly a quarter quicker than before. The updated model retains the same electric motor as its predecessor, delivering an output of up to 215hp and torque of up to 300Nm.