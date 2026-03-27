2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched at ₹2.5L: Check features

Royal Enfield has launched the 2026 Guerrilla 450 in India, starting at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with a revised variant lineup, including an all-new Apex trim. The entry-level Analogue variant has been discontinued. The motorcycle also gets updated tires, ergonomic changes in the new trim and fresh color options across the range.

New variant Apex trim gets road-biased Vredestein Centuro ST tires The new Apex trim is a more road-focused version of the Guerrilla 450. It gets road-biased 17-inch Vredestein Centuro ST tires and revised ergonomics. The changes include a new, flatter aluminium handlebar that is positioned 55mm lower and 57mm further forward, giving a slightly more committed riding stance than standard variants.

Design details Apex variant comes in 3 color options The Apex trim features subtle distinguishing elements like a headlamp cowl and a pillion seat cowl in the respective shade of the motorcycle. It comes in three color options - red with black finish at ₹2.49 lakh, matte black with gray and red highlights, and green shade at ₹2.56 lakh each.

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Variant upgrades Dash variant gets new blue shade The existing Dash and Flash variants of the Guerrilla 450 have also been updated. They now come with new CEAT Grip XL tires, which are said to offer an 8% improvement in dry grip and a 17% improvement in wet grip. The Dash variant gets a new blue color option at ₹2.49 lakh, while other colors like Shadow Ash, Bronze and Silver are available at ₹2.67 lakh each.

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