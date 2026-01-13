Shelby's 2026 Super Snake is its most powerful Mustang ever

Shelby has unveiled its latest beast, the 2026 Super Snake. Based on the current Mustang S650 platform, this new model is the most powerful Mustang in Shelby's current lineup. The Super Snake comes with a standard output of 480hp, but if you opt for an optional supercharger system, it can produce over a whopping 830hp from its 5.0-liter V8 engine.

Upgrades Enhanced performance of the Super Snake The 2026 Super Snake is not just about power; it also comes with a range of upgrades. These include an advanced cooling system, a Borla exhaust, performance half shafts, Shelby's suspension system, and also upgraded Shelby brakes. The car can be had with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic transmission in both coupe and convertible configurations.

Design Distinctive design elements The Super Snake is more than just a performance machine, it also boasts an aggressive look. It has a vented aluminum hood with hood pins and carbon-fiber extractors, as well as a carbon-fiber widebody kit that includes front fenders, bumper, and fascia. The rear of the car gets a new carbon-fiber rear diffuser and ducktail spoiler for added style.