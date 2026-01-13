Shelby's 2026 Super Snake is its most powerful Mustang ever
What's the story
Shelby has unveiled its latest beast, the 2026 Super Snake. Based on the current Mustang S650 platform, this new model is the most powerful Mustang in Shelby's current lineup. The Super Snake comes with a standard output of 480hp, but if you opt for an optional supercharger system, it can produce over a whopping 830hp from its 5.0-liter V8 engine.
Upgrades
Enhanced performance of the Super Snake
The 2026 Super Snake is not just about power; it also comes with a range of upgrades. These include an advanced cooling system, a Borla exhaust, performance half shafts, Shelby's suspension system, and also upgraded Shelby brakes. The car can be had with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a 10-speed automatic transmission in both coupe and convertible configurations.
Design
Distinctive design elements
The Super Snake is more than just a performance machine, it also boasts an aggressive look. It has a vented aluminum hood with hood pins and carbon-fiber extractors, as well as a carbon-fiber widebody kit that includes front fenders, bumper, and fascia. The rear of the car gets a new carbon-fiber rear diffuser and ducktail spoiler for added style.
Interior
Interior and pricing
The interior of the new Super Snake is as impressive as its exterior. It comes with Shelby-embroidered floor mats, door sill plates, and embroidered seatbacks. A serialized dash plaque adds to the exclusivity of this model. The starting price for this car is $175,885 (approximately ₹1.6 crore), which includes a three-year/58,000km warranty along with Ford's powertrain warranty. Only 300 units are available.