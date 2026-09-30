2027 BMW i3 debuts with over 750km range

The 2027 BMW i3 will come with a dual-motor setup.

It includes an electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) on the rear axle that generates 322hp and 435Nm of torque, and an asynchronous motor on the front axle with an output of 165hp and torque of up to 255Nm.

This gives a combined output of up to 463hp and torque of up to 645Nm for the new EV.