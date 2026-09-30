2027 BMW i3 debuts with over 750km range
What's the story
BMW has unveiled the details of its revamped i3, an all-electric four-door sedan based on the Neue Klasse platform. The company has revealed that the 2027 i3 50 xDrive will start at $61,500 (excluding a $1,350 destination fee) in the US. The new model is expected to compete with Mercedes C-Class models and will be officially launched in Q1 2027.
Powertrain details
The EV offers a dual-motor setup
The 2027 BMW i3 will come with a dual-motor setup.
It includes an electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) on the rear axle that generates 322hp and 435Nm of torque, and an asynchronous motor on the front axle with an output of 165hp and torque of up to 255Nm.
This gives a combined output of up to 463hp and torque of up to 645Nm for the new EV.
Range and capacity
It promises an EPA-estimated range of up to 753km
The 2027 BMW i3 is said to offer an EPA-estimated range of up to 753km. However, the company has not yet disclosed details about the battery capacity of this new EV.
It does confirm that it uses BMW's "Gen6" high-voltage battery with cylindrical lithium-ion cells measuring 46mm x 95mm in size.
Tech specs
It gets bidirectional charging and iDrive infotainment system
The BMW i3 comes with features such as bidirectional charging with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-home capabilities, an intelligent charging flap that opens when a driver approaches a known charging point, and Plug & Charge for automatic charging at 10 different providers.
It also boasts the iDrive infotainment system, which replaces traditional gage clusters with heads-up style windshield projection.
The central touchscreen displays as a free-cut display where users can drag and drop up to six widgets onto the windshield display.
AI integration
The car comes with Amazon's Alexa for voice commands
The BMW i3 will come with Amazon's Alexa, which can handle natural, conversational requests, search for online information, or manage climate and windows.
The car also features a built-in Video app powered by TiVo and Amazon Prime Video for watching movies or live shows when parked.
The navigation system runs on BMW's own maps but integrates Google Places for points of interest powered by search data.