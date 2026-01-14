Ford's new Bronco RTR SUV is a youth-focused off-roader

Ford has unveiled the 2027 Bronco RTR, a new addition to its popular SUV lineup. The model features unique styling and specialized hardware aimed at attracting younger off-road enthusiasts. It comes standard with a 2.3-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 33-inch tires, and an elevated suspension system. The Sasquatch package further enhances these features with larger 35-inch tires, improved Fox dampers, and a locking front differential for enhanced performance on challenging terrains.

Design A blend of style and performance The Bronco RTR is a stylish model that appeals to both Gen Z and Millennials. It features eye-catching body graphics and lime-colored accents, making it stand out from the crowd. The vehicle's name, which stands for "Ready to Rock," reflects its focus on fun and adventure. The team behind this new model has worked with Vaughn Gittin Jr.'s RTR tuning firm before, adding to its credibility in the off-roading community.

Off-road capabilities A gateway to extreme off-roading The Bronco RTR serves as an entry point to Ford's more advanced and expensive Raptor variant. It comes with a four-door configuration, anti-lag technology for the 275hp engine, and a 1,000W cooling fan from the Raptor model. The vehicle also features a wider track, reinforced steering gear from the Raptor, and an elevated suspension system for improved ground clearance on rugged terrains.

Advanced features Sasquatch package: Enhanced off-road capability The optional Sasquatch package for the Bronco RTR takes its off-road capabilities up a notch. It includes bigger 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, an electronic locking front differential, a new front bumper, and Fox internal-bypass dampers from Ford's HOSS 3.0 suspension system. These enhancements were previously only available on the Badlands model of the Bronco lineup.

Exteriors Unique exterior features The Bronco RTR stands out with its unique grille, new lighting elements that blend with the Bronco's existing DRL signature, and squared-off fenders from the retro-themed Heritage Edition. It moves on 17-inch beadlock-capable Ev0 6 wheels from RTR. The vehicle also features Hyper Lime accents on body graphics, grille badge, fender-mounted trail sights, and wheel rings for a distinctive look.