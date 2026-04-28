2027 Hyundai Grandeur revealed with bold design, high-tech cabin

Hyundai is giving its flagship sedan, the Grandeur, a mid-cycle update. The seventh-generation model, which was launched in 2022, is getting a major facelift. The updated version will feature Hyundai's new Pleos infotainment system with a massive 17-inch touchscreen display. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Grandeur nameplate, one of Hyundai's oldest but lesser-known models.

Design evolution The updated model looks more premium with redesigned front bumper The Grandeur, which sits above the Sonata in Hyundai's range, has a unique design. It features thinner, bezel-less main headlights under a separate horizontal LED bar for daytime running lights. The hood has been extended to give a "shark nose" effect. The new model is slightly longer than its predecessor at 5,050mm and features a redesigned front bumper with mesh patterns and a slimmer taillight bar.

Interior revamp The infotainment system runs on Android Automotive OS The interior of the 2027 Grandeur has been completely revamped. It now features Hyundai's new Pleos infotainment system with a 17-inch touchscreen display. The system runs on the Android Automotive Operating System and is bigger than Europe's new IONIQ 3, which uses the same infotainment tech. The driver gets their own instrument cluster, but it's now much smaller and sits higher on the dashboard for better visibility.

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Luxury details Panoramic roof can switch from opaque to transparent The 2027 Grandeur comes with electric air vents that can only be controlled from the touchscreen. It is also Hyundai's first production model to let passengers switch the panoramic roof from opaque to transparent. The facelifted version also features upgraded ambient lighting and a sofa-like pattern for door cards, matching seat upholstery.

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