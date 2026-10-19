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Home / News / Auto News / 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 goes official in India at ₹13L
2027 Kawasaki Z1100 goes official in India at ₹13L
The bike comes in a single shade

2027 Kawasaki Z1100 goes official in India at ₹13L

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 19, 2026
01:03 pm
What's the story

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2027 Z1100 in India, priced at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is identical to its predecessor, with no changes made to its design, features, engine, or underpinnings. It continues to be offered in the same Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray color scheme as before. The bike retains its aggressive styling and distinctive streetfighter stance defined by a sharp front end and muscular fuel tank.

Performance

The bike draws power from a 1,099cc inline-four engine

The 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that delivers an impressive 136hp at 9,000rpm and torque of 113Nm at 7,600rpm.

The bike comes with a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch capabilities.

It also has a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless clutchless upshifts as well as downshifts.

Design

It features an aluminum frame with adjustable suspension

The Kawasaki Z1100 retains its aluminum frame, which is suspended by a 41mm inverted front fork and gas-charged Horizontal Back-link rear mono-shock.

Both ends offer adjustability for a customized ride experience.

The bike also comes with dual 310mm front disks with Brembo monobloc calipers and a single 260mm rear disk for effective braking performance.

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Tech specs

The motorcycle comes with a color TFT instrument console

The new Kawasaki Z1100 has all-LED lighting and a five-inch color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The bike's electronics package includes a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, multiple power modes, engine brake control, and cruise control.

These advanced features make the ride more convenient and safe for riders.

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