2027 Kawasaki Z1100 goes official in India at ₹13L

The 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that delivers an impressive 136hp at 9,000rpm and torque of 113Nm at 7,600rpm.

The bike comes with a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch capabilities.

It also has a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless clutchless upshifts as well as downshifts.