2027 Kawasaki Z1100 goes official in India at ₹13L
What's the story
Kawasaki has officially launched the 2027 Z1100 in India, priced at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is identical to its predecessor, with no changes made to its design, features, engine, or underpinnings. It continues to be offered in the same Ebony/Metallic Carbon Gray color scheme as before. The bike retains its aggressive styling and distinctive streetfighter stance defined by a sharp front end and muscular fuel tank.
Performance
The bike draws power from a 1,099cc inline-four engine
The 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine that delivers an impressive 136hp at 9,000rpm and torque of 113Nm at 7,600rpm.
The bike comes with a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch capabilities.
It also has a bi-directional quickshifter for seamless clutchless upshifts as well as downshifts.
Design
It features an aluminum frame with adjustable suspension
The Kawasaki Z1100 retains its aluminum frame, which is suspended by a 41mm inverted front fork and gas-charged Horizontal Back-link rear mono-shock.
Both ends offer adjustability for a customized ride experience.
The bike also comes with dual 310mm front disks with Brembo monobloc calipers and a single 260mm rear disk for effective braking performance.
Tech specs
The motorcycle comes with a color TFT instrument console
The new Kawasaki Z1100 has all-LED lighting and a five-inch color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
The bike's electronics package includes a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, traction control, multiple power modes, engine brake control, and cruise control.
These advanced features make the ride more convenient and safe for riders.