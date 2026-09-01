2027 Lexus NX arrives with better looks, improved hybrid powertrain
What's the story
Lexus has unveiled the 2027 NX, a mid-cycle update of its compact SUV. The new model gets a revamped exterior and interior design, along with the sixth-generation hybrid system from Lexus. The plug-in hybrid variant, NX 450h+, now packs a bigger battery with capacity increased from 18.1kWh to 23kWh. This upgrade boosts its all-electric range from 60km to an impressive 100km in Europe.
Powertrain details
The NX 450h+ trim now produces up to 303hp
The updated NX 350h variant now comes with a lighter lithium-ion battery, inspired by the one in the new ES 350h.
Lexus has improved the cooling system to boost its combined output.
The NX 450h+ produces up to 303hp in Europe. In the US, it produces 304hp while still being able to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in 6.3 seconds.
Additional options
The NX 350h variant features a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine
The NX 350h variant features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with an electronic continuously variable transmission, producing 196hp. Lexus also offers a non-hybrid version of the NX with a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces up to 275hp in Europe.
Design updates
The SUV gets a revised front and rear design
The new Lexus NX sports an evolution of its Vital x Tech design theme, with a redesigned front fascia, frameless spindle grille, and revised headlights.
The rear has also been tweaked with a repeated L-motif in the taillight layout.
Inside, it gets a new dashboard, center console, and instrument panel inspired by the new ES sedan and TZ SUV.
Tech integration
It also gets a large, new infotainment display
The revamped cabin of the NX gets a large 14-inch infotainment display, aligned with the 12.3-inch driver display and above a revised instrument panel.
It also comes with capacitive HVAC and camera controls, placed above the air vents on a new center console.
Lexus has improved seating position by lowering it closer to the SUV's center of gravity for a better driving experience.
Comfort upgrades
Improved steering and accelerator pedal for better comfort
The 2027 Lexus NX gets a new steering wheel, which is smaller in diameter for better grip and comfort.
The telescopic range has been increased to bring the wheel closer to the driver.
Lexus has also made the accelerator pedal easier and more comfortable to use while improving steering responsiveness for a better driving experience overall.
Structural improvements
Lexus has worked on reducing noise inside the cabin
The engine block of the new NX has been redesigned for more rigidity, helping control noise and vibration better.
The SUV also gets sound-absorbing material in the rear bumper, rear doors, and center pillars to cut down engine and road noise by around 20%.
Lexus has also improved floor rigidity by about 25% for better steering response while reducing vibrations.