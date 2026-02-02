This armored Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with VR10 ballistic protection

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (S680 Guard) is now available with a powerful V12 engine before the Maybach version is released later in the year. The new model packs a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 mill that churns out an impressive 603hp and 830Nm of torque. It is paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

Armored luxury The S680 Guard offers onboard fire-extinguishing system The S680 Guard is not just about power but also protection. It is the world's first production sedan to offer VR10 ballistic protection for glass and bodywork. The car comes with an onboard fire-extinguishing system that can douse flames from within or below the vehicle in case of a fire caused by an attack.

Safety It comes with Michelin PAX run-flat tires The S680 Guard has an emergency fresh-air system, which provides 900-liter of compressed air at the push of a button. This prevents passengers from breathing in toxic gases. It also features servo-assisted front and rear doors to offset the weight of armoring, hydraulic window lifters for operation even after electrical failure post-attack, and Michelin PAX run-flat tires that can be driven for up to 30km after a puncture.

Advertisement