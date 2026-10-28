2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets 158hp engine, radar safety tech
What's the story
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the latest iteration of its adventure motorcycle, the Tiger 1200. The new model comes with a host of upgrades in engine, chassis, suspension, styling, and technology. It will be available in India from March 2027 in two variants: GT Pro and Rally Explorer. The pricing details will be revealed closer to the booking date.
Engine upgrades
The bike packs an updated 1,160cc engine
The new Tiger 1200 comes with a revised 1,160cc T-Plane triple engine. It now produces an impressive 158hp at 9,250rpm, an increase of 8hp over the outgoing model.
The updates include changes to the cylinder head, pistons, valves, as well as fuel injection and exhaust systems for improved combustion efficiency and performance.
Gear improvements
Gearbox and shaft drive have also been revised
The six-speed gearbox and shaft drive of the new Tiger 1200 have also been revised for smoother operation, more precise gear shifts, and improved refinement.
Changes to the crankshaft, balancer shaft, and camshaft profiles have been made to reduce vibration and ensure a more progressive power delivery.
This makes for a better riding experience on both road and off-road terrains.
Suspension innovation
It gets a SHOWA EERA HEIGHTFLEX semi-active suspension system
The new Tiger 1200 also gets a SHOWA EERA HEIGHTFLEX semi-active suspension system.
It automatically lowers the seat height by 30mm when the motorcycle comes to a stop, and restores it when the bike moves off.
This feature helps riders maintain a more confident footing without compromising their riding position while on the move.
Customization options
Seat height can go as low as 790mm
The seat height of the new Tiger 1200 can be further reduced with a two-position adjustment mechanism and an optional low seat.
With these features, the seat height can go as low as 790mm at a standstill.
The suspension system also offers three selectable damping settings, Firm, Medium, Soft, and automatic preload adjustment to maintain ride height and geometry when carrying a passenger or luggage.
Tech integration
7-inch HD touchscreen developed with Bosch
The 2027 Tiger 1200 comes with a new 7-inch HD touchscreen developed with Bosch. It offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, navigation, music, and messaging apps.
The bike also gets front and rear Bosch radar technology for a range of Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Group Ride Assist, and Forward Collision Warning, among others.
Comfort features
Other updates include redesigned bodywork and heated seats
The new Tiger 1200 also gets redesigned bodywork with a revised fuel tank, radiator cowls, beak, and windscreen.
The rider and pillion seats have been revised with an additional 10mm of foam thickness for improved comfort. Heated seats as well as three-stage heated grips are standard across the range.
The GT Pro variant retains a 20-liter fuel tank while the Rally Explorer gets a larger 30-liter unit for extended touring range.