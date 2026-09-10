2028 Volvo XC40 gets a redesign and new powertrain

The 2028 XC40 sports a new front fascia, with updated Thor's Hammer headlights, a sleeker grille, and a more sculpted hood.

The rear has also been modernized with updated taillights. The overall shape of the vehicle remains unchanged but continues to be as appealing as ever.

Inside, the biggest change is an 11.2-inch touchscreen running Volvo's latest operating system and Google's Gemini AI.