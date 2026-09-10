2028 Volvo XC40 gets a redesign and new powertrain
What's the story
Volvo has unveiled the 2028 iteration of its popular XC40 SUV, a model that has been around for nearly a decade. The latest version comes with subtle exterior updates, minor interior tweaks, and a new powertrain option. The changes are not drastic but are in line with Volvo's philosophy of improving existing models rather than reinventing them from scratch.
Design changes
The SUV features Thor's Hammer headlights and sleek grille
The 2028 XC40 sports a new front fascia, with updated Thor's Hammer headlights, a sleeker grille, and a more sculpted hood.
The rear has also been modernized with updated taillights. The overall shape of the vehicle remains unchanged but continues to be as appealing as ever.
Inside, the biggest change is an 11.2-inch touchscreen running Volvo's latest operating system and Google's Gemini AI.
Interior upgrades
Optional leather seats and wood dashboard accents
The updated XC40 also gets optional leather seats and Brown Ash wood accents on the dashboard.
Volvo is offering its Orrefors crystal shifter on more US trims.
The car comes with a host of updated safety and driver-assistance features for 2028, including a new exterior camera system with a 3D view for easier navigation in tight spots.
Safety upgrades
Door opening alert for added safety
The 2028 XC40 also gets Door Opening Alert, which warns occupants of a potential hazard (like a cyclist) approaching the vehicle when they're about to open a door.
The car's Pilot Assist system has been updated to include automatic lane changes.
These features are part of Volvo's continued commitment to safety in its vehicles.
Performance specs
The SUV is powered by an upgraded turbocharged engine
The 2028 XC40 is powered by an upgraded turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid system.
It produces 247hp and 361Nm of torque, which is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
However, there are no plug-in hybrid or pure-ICE options for the XC40 in the US market at this time.
The fully electric EX40 has also been removed from the US market completely.