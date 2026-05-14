Waymo recalls 3,800 robotaxis after floodwater sweeps one vehicle away

Waymo , a leading player in the autonomous vehicle industry, has announced a major recall of nearly 3,800 self-driving cars in the US. The decision comes after an incident where a driverless car drove into a flooded street and was swept away by the current. The company is now working on software updates and improving its extreme weather protocols to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Safety measures Recall prompted by vehicle's dangerous drive into flooded street The recall comes after an April 20 incident in San Antonio, Texas, where a vacant Waymo vehicle drove into a flooded lane during severe weather. Although no injuries were reported, the event prompted Waymo to review similar scenarios involving high speeds and impassable flooded roads. The company said it is "working to implement additional software safeguards" and has already taken some steps, like refining its extreme weather operations during heavy rain.

Operational changes Waymo has voluntarily restricted its operating domain In light of the incident, Waymo has voluntarily restricted its operating domain to impose stricter weather-related restrictions and updated its maps. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is also investigating a separate incident where one of Waymo's self-driving cars hit a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California, in January. The child suffered minor injuries in the accident.

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