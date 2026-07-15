60% car owners report mileage drop after E20 rollout: Survey
What's the story
A recent survey by LocalCircles has revealed that nearly 60% of petrol vehicle owners who bought their cars in the 2023-24 period have witnessed a significant drop in mileage. The decline comes after the nationwide introduction of E20 ethanol-blended petrol in April 2025. The survey shows that these newer vehicles, which were expected to run efficiently on this blend, have seen a mileage drop of over 10%.
Performance concerns
Adulteration concerns raised
The survey also highlights that 25% of the respondents have witnessed a decline in mileage by over 20%.
This indicates that the issue isn't limited to older vehicles but also affects newer models.
The findings raise concerns over fuel quality and possible adulteration beyond the government's estimated efficiency loss from ethanol blending.
Widespread issue
Widespread issue
The survey further reveals that 66% of pre-2023 petrol vehicle owners have reported a similar mileage drop of over 10%. This suggests that the problem is widespread, affecting both older and newer vehicles alike.
The survey notes that the transition to ethanol blending has lengthened the fuel-supply chain.
Ethanol is now blended at oil company terminals instead of refineries, adding multiple transfer points across.
This brings the mixing step closer to where oversight thins, raising further concerns about fuel quality.
Official response
E20 may reduce mileage by 3-5%: Centre
The Indian government has stated that E20 "may reduce" mileage by 3-5%.
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said higher blends may only marginally lower mileage due to ethanol's lower calorific value.
He dismissed engine-damage claims as a "concerted false narrative."
The Centre has also asked state chief secretaries to take strict action against fuel adulteration and any lapses in the ethanol-blended supply chain.
Political response
Kejriwal demands option for customers at petrol pumps
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has written to PM Modi seeking a review of the E20 rollout for vehicles not designed to run on blended fuel.
He also demanded that petrol pumps should offer customers an option between ethanol-blended fuel or pure petrol.
The former Delhi CM has been vocal about these issues, even writing to car manufacturers asking if they would compensate their customers in case of wear and tear or mileage drop due to E20.