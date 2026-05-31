This stunning AC Cobra coupe comes with a fixed roof
What's the story
AC Cars, which bills itself as UK's oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled the stunning new AC Cobra GT Coupe. The model is a modern interpretation of the classic Cobra but with a fixed roof. It is priced at a whopping $315,105 and features an impressive 5.0-liter V8 engine that can produce up to 720hp. Production will be limited for this high-performance coupe.
Performance
Coupe gets naturally aspirated and supercharged variants
The new AC Cobra GT Coupe is powered by Ford's 5.0-liter V8 engine. The base variant is naturally aspirated and produces a respectable 465hp. However, for those wanting more power, there's also a supercharged version that delivers an impressive 720hp and increases the top speed from 273km/h to an incredible 318km/h. Both engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.
Interior
Cabin features a blend of retro and modern luxury
The interior of the AC Cobra GT Coupe is a unique blend of retro and modern luxury. It features analog elements along with electric ones like powered windows and a phone mirroring screen. The cabin uses bare metal, leather, suede, and carbon fiber in equal proportions to create an aesthetically pleasing environment for drivers and passengers alike.