This stunning AC Cobra coupe comes with a fixed roof

Performance

Coupe gets naturally aspirated and supercharged variants

The new AC Cobra GT Coupe is powered by Ford's 5.0-liter V8 engine. The base variant is naturally aspirated and produces a respectable 465hp. However, for those wanting more power, there's also a supercharged version that delivers an impressive 720hp and increases the top speed from 273km/h to an incredible 318km/h. Both engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.