Acura unveils 2026 ADX CZ-77 concept with Coco Zurita
Acura just revealed the ADX CZ-77, a one-of-a-kind version of its 2026 ADX SUV, built with longtime Vans BMX athlete Coco Zurita.
Drawing inspiration from Vans graphics and BMX culture, this ride comes with a carbon-fiber aero kit, wide fender flares, and even a bike rack, basically made for anyone who loves action sports.
Acura concept shows youth culture influence
The ADX CZ-77 stands out with bold 19-inch Rotiform wheels and a custom exhaust.
Inside, you'll find Sparco bucket seats and materials pulled from Vans North America using materials from the brand's high-performance skate and BMX footwear lines, a nod to both Zurita's 20 years with Vans and the brand's 60th anniversary.
It's just a concept (so don't expect to see it at your local dealer), but it shows how car design can blend creativity with youth culture.