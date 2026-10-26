Acura unveils 2026 ADX CZ-77 concept with Coco Zurita

The ADX CZ-77 stands out with bold 19-inch Rotiform wheels and a custom exhaust.

Inside, you'll find Sparco bucket seats and materials pulled from Vans North America using materials from the brand's high-performance skate and BMX footwear lines, a nod to both Zurita's 20 years with Vans and the brand's 60th anniversary.

It's just a concept (so don't expect to see it at your local dealer), but it shows how car design can blend creativity with youth culture.