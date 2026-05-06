Meet Adamastor Furia, Portugal's 1st-ever supercar limited to 60 units

Portugal has officially joined the supercar race with the launch of its first-ever model, the Adamastor Furia. The brainchild of a young Portuguese firm based in Porto, this revolutionary vehicle is priced at €1.6 million (approximately $1.9 million). The company hopes to bring race-bred technology to the street and eventually compete in motorsports like the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Design The car is 15 feet long The Adamastor Furia is a product of extensive aerodynamic research, with its bodywork made entirely of carbon fiber. The car measures about 15.0 feet in length, more than 7.2 feet in width, and just over 3.3 feet in height. Despite its extreme supercar proportions, the vehicle is designed to maximize stability at high speeds with a two-seat cockpit integrated into a monocoque structure with an integrated roll bar, an approach taken directly from race cars.

Performance It can go from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds The Adamastor Furia is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, developed by Ford Performance for the Ford GT. The engine produces over 650hp and 571Nm of torque from low revs. The car can go from 0-100km/h in about 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of about 299km/h in street-legal form. There will be both a street-legal variant and an extreme track configuration with downforce figures reaching up to an incredible 1,800kg at speeds of around 250km/h.

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