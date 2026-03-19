Adivi Sesh calls 'Dacoit' the most 'character-driven' movie he's done
What's the story
Actor-writer-director Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dacoit, has described it as the most character-driven project of his career. He told IANS, "It's definitely my most vivid character." "I wouldn't say it's completely character-driven, like say an 'Arjun Reddy'. But, it's a lot more character-driven than my previous films."
Film details
'First time I'm in love with the emotions...'
Sesh explained, "I've always come off a filmography where I loved my twists. And there's always this first time I'm in love with the emotions of the film." He added, "So, who murdered whom is not a big question of this film. It's not who has done it." "It's about emotions and the journey between two ex-lovers after 13 years." "It's two people in the middle of a robbery setup, in the middle of guns, bullets, fire, rain, heat...desert."
Cast and crew
Everything to know about 'Dacoit'
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit: A Love Story stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap alongside Sesh. The movie is a bilingual project, shot in Telugu and Hindi. It tells the story of former lovers who meet again and go on a robbery spree. The production is backed by Supriya Yarlagadda, marking Sesh's transition to a more commercial style from his previous investigative thrillers. Meanwhile, it is set to release on April 10.