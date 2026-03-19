Adivi Sesh calls 'Dacoit' the most 'character-driven' movie he's done

Film details

'First time I'm in love with the emotions...'

Sesh explained, "I've always come off a filmography where I loved my twists. And there's always this first time I'm in love with the emotions of the film." He added, "So, who murdered whom is not a big question of this film. It's not who has done it." "It's about emotions and the journey between two ex-lovers after 13 years." "It's two people in the middle of a robbery setup, in the middle of guns, bullets, fire, rain, heat...desert."