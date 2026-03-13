After Audi, Mercedes to hike prices by 2% from April

Business strategy

Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers: Sissing

Sissing emphasized that while the company tries to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment is necessary for business sustainability. Sissing said, "Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences." The decision comes after Audi also announced a price hike of up to 2% on its products in India from April 1.