After California certification Suzuki confirms 2027 SV650 update with SV-7GX
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Suzuki just confirmed the SV650 is set for a significant update for 2027, thanks to a new certification in California.
The updated bike gets the 645cc V-twin engine from the SV-7GX, which means it could finally meet strict emissions rules and make its way back to Europe after being discontinued there.
SV650RQM7 expected with ride-by-wire and quickshifter
The new SV650, identified as SV650RQM7, is expected to pack features like ride-by-wire throttle, riding modes, traction control, a bidirectional quickshifter, and a 4.2-inch TFT display.
No word yet on changes to its look or frame, but Suzuki might show it off globally by the end of this year at EICMA.
If you're into sporty middleweights with modern upgrades, this one's worth keeping an eye on.