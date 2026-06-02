Ahmad Omari unveils Allroadracer TriX recumbent e-trike with telescoping body

TriX limited to 10 European adopters

TriX runs on a 250W motor with 90 Nm torque, offers a choice between two batteries (500 Wh or 800 Wh) for up to 100km range, and comes equipped with hydraulic disk brakes and chunky tires.

It weighs only 25kg but can carry up to 120kg.

If you're interested, act fast: only 10 units are planned for a Europe-only Early Adopter run once a €5,000 deposit toward the €10,000 price is secured, plus shipment and VAT (about US$11,634), with future models promising even easier assembly thanks to a chainless pedal-generator system.