AI dashcams to monitor road conditions on highways
India's highways just got a tech upgrade: NHAI plans to deploy AI-powered dashcams on patrol vehicles to scan 40,000km of roads.
These smart cameras are expected to carry out weekly surveys, snapping high-resolution images and videos so road conditions can be assessed remotely through an IT dashboard.
The AI will identify issues like potholes, cracks, and more
The AI behind the scenes can spot more than 30 types of issues: think potholes, cracks, faded lane markings, broken barriers, and even sneaky illegal openings in the median.
Nighttime surveys also check if signboards and lights are working right.
All this data gets crunched on a special dashboard so NHAI teams can see what needs fixing and track improvements over time.
How will this impact users?
With India split into five zones for regular checks, highways are expected to become safer and smoother as issues are identified and addressed more quickly.
Whether you're driving home or planning a road trip with friends, this should enable quicker identification and repair of defects, potentially improving ride quality and road safety for users.