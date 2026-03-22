AI dashcams to monitor road conditions on highways

The AI will identify issues like potholes, cracks, and more

The AI behind the scenes can spot more than 30 types of issues: think potholes, cracks, faded lane markings, broken barriers, and even sneaky illegal openings in the median.

Nighttime surveys also check if signboards and lights are working right.

All this data gets crunched on a special dashboard so NHAI teams can see what needs fixing and track improvements over time.