AI-powered Netradyne joins NHEV to boost safety on Indian e-highways
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Netradyne, an AI-powered fleet safety company, is partnering with the National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) to upgrade safety on India's growing e-highway network.
Their technology will help track EV fleets in real time, spot risks early, and monitor driver behavior, making long-distance electric travel smoother and more reliable.
HDFC Bank backs 5,500km NHEV
The NHEV project, adopted by the central government in 2024, is building a massive 5,500-kilometer e-highway system across 26 routes by 2027, connecting cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Kanyakumari.
With major funding from HDFC Bank, the goal is to create a connected EV ecosystem that builds confidence for commercial EV and freight transport operators.