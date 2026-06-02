AI-powered Netradyne joins NHEV to boost safety on Indian e-highways

HDFC Bank backs 5,500km NHEV

The NHEV project, adopted by the central government in 2024, is building a massive 5,500-kilometer e-highway system across 26 routes by 2027, connecting cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Kanyakumari.

With major funding from HDFC Bank, the goal is to create a connected EV ecosystem that builds confidence for commercial EV and freight transport operators.