The project was shelved in 2008

This is how Alfa Romeo's Porsche Boxster rival would look

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:32 pm Mar 21, 202601:32 pm

What's the story

Alfa Romeo had once considered developing a mid-engine sports car to compete with the Porsche Boxster, according to sketches shared by former designer Manuel Diaz. The project, which dates back to 2008, was ultimately shelved but has now resurfaced in the form of these stunning design concepts. Diaz revealed this information in an Instagram post where he shared several sketches of lost Alfa projects.