This is how Alfa Romeo's Porsche Boxster rival would look
What's the story
Alfa Romeo had once considered developing a mid-engine sports car to compete with the Porsche Boxster, according to sketches shared by former designer Manuel Diaz. The project, which dates back to 2008, was ultimately shelved but has now resurfaced in the form of these stunning design concepts. Diaz revealed this information in an Instagram post where he shared several sketches of lost Alfa projects.
Design ambition
Proposal was for a mid-engine car
Diaz explained that the 2008 proposal was for a mid-engine car to kickstart a new design project. The brief was simple: create a compact sports car that could match the beauty and precision of the Porsche Boxster. This wasn't just about making a car, but also about establishing Alfa Romeo as a serious contender against Audi and Porsche in the premium compact sports car market.
Aesthetics
Sketches show a sleek, modern design language
The proposed Alfa Romeo convertible featured a sculpted front end with the brand's iconic trilobe grille. The body surfaces transitioned from soft curves to sharper, more defined lines, creating an elegant sportiness similar to what Porsche achieved with the Boxster. Although Diaz didn't mention what engine this car would have used, it could have been powered by the 1.75 TBi engine introduced in 2009.