This special Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale goes all-in on carbon-fiber
What's the story
Alfa Romeo has unveiled a unique version of its supercar, the 33 Stradale. The special model, called Perla Nera, ditches the traditional paint job for a hand-laid carbon-fiber body. The Perla Nera is one of only 33 custom-built units created by Bottega Alfa Romeo, Alfa Romeo's bespoke creative hub. Each unit is tailored to the owner's specifications and preferences.
Design details
The supercar flaunts a body of hand-laid carbon-fiber
The Perla Nera is developed in close collaboration with its owner.
The car's body is completely covered in matte-black carbon fiber, making it look deceptively simple from afar.
But a closer inspection reveals the intricate details of the design, including hand-placed carbon fiber sheets on each body panel to highlight the car's curves.
Performance
The vehicle is powered by a twin-turbo V6 engine
Under the hood, the Perla Nera packs a 630hp, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
This powertrain lets the supercar accelerate from 0-100km/h in under three seconds and reach a top speed of 333km/h.
The interior of this unique model is just as impressive, featuring black Alcantara upholstery that complements the carbon fiber accents throughout its one-of-a-kind cockpit.
Unique touches
The interior features personalized touches and custom Alcantara upholstery
The driver's seat of the Perla Nera is custom-fitted to the owner's body, with personalized touches on nearly every surface.
The car's name appears in custom lettering on the doors, seats, and interior panels while the owner's initials are engraved onto the gear shifter.
The historic Quadrifoglio or four-leaf clover emblem is the only color pop allowed on this vehicle. It can be seen on its launch button as well as inside the door panel.