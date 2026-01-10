Alfa Romeo's Luna Rossa is its most extreme Giulia sedan

Alfa Romeo has unveiled its first car from the Bottegafuorisere bespoke division, a limited-edition Giulia Quadrifoglio called the Luna Rossa. The model was unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show and is being marketed as the most extreme Quadrifoglio yet. The name 'Luna Rossa' comes from an Italian sailing team, reflecting its unique design and performance features.

Design Unique design and performance The Luna Rossa comes with a unique aerodynamics package, which includes canards at the front and carbon fiber skirts along its sides. The rear has an aggressive wing, inspired by the hydrofoils of the Luna Rossa sailboat but inverted to create downforce instead of lift. This package generates 140kg of downforce at 299km/h, five times more than what you get with a standard Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Engine specs Luna Rossa retains standard engine but with enhancements The Luna Rossa retains the standard 513hp, twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6 engine of the Giulia Quadrifoglio, featuring a louder Akrapovic exhaust system for an improved sound experience. Inside, the car gets Sparco bucket seats inspired by the life jackets worn by Luna Rossa's crew members, adding to the car's unique appeal.