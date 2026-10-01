Alfa Romeo teases 'Cuorerosso' concept, V6 hint, Paris Motor Show
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Alfa Romeo just dropped a teaser for its new concept car, the Cuorerosso, set to debut at the Paris Motor Show this month.
The video hints at a punchy V6 engine and fresh design touches like slim headlights and a sleek rear, but keeps most details mysterious.
Alfa's calling it its "vision for the future," so expect something bold.
Alfa Romeo plans crossover, Maserati tie-up
Cuorerosso means "Red Heart" in Italian, a nod to the relationship that unites drivers with its cars.
While we don't have all the specs yet, Alfa is also working on a compact crossover and teaming up with Maserati for a special model.
Looks like big things are coming from the brand soon!