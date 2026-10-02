Aliner relaunches 11-foot Alite trailer for solo and 1st-time RVers
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Aliner is relaunching its compact Alite trailer, perfect for solo travelers and first-time RVers.
Weighing just 305kg and only 11 feet long, the new Alite sets up in about 30 seconds.
Its hard-walled design easily switches from a double bed to a lounge, making it a cozy spot whether you're sleeping or hanging out.
Alite priced at $14,500
The all-aluminum Alite offers over 181kg of payload, plus handy features like a lockable door, front storage box, and convertible cushions.
Priced at $14,500 and recently shown at the Hershey RV Show, it'll hit dealerships soon.
Originally discontinued in the 2010s, the Alite is back thanks to steady demand, especially from folks who want something easy to tow for motorcycle camping or quick getaways.