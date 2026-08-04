All-electric Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 breaks Nurburgring 4-door sedan record

The CLA 45's high-tech three-motor setup puts out a massive 680hp and launches from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.7 seconds, supercar territory!

But it's not just about speed: thanks to an efficient battery system, you can charge from 10% to 80% in only 22 minutes and get up to 669km of range on Europe's combined WLTP cycle.

Dr. Stefan Weckbach, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach, said, "AMG was born on the race track. Over the past nearly 60 years, we have proven with numerous vehicles that this DNA remains as strong as ever. The CLA 45 now writes the next chapter of that story. It is the fastest car in its class on the world's most demanding racetrack. My sincere thanks go to all the colleagues whose dedication and expertise made this record possible. And I am certain of one thing: this will not be the last AMG record on the Nurburgring Nordschleife."