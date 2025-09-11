All Mahindra petrol cars can run on E20 fuel
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that every petrol car it makes is good to go with the new E20 fuel—India's upcoming blend of 20% ethanol and petrol, rolling out nationwide by April 2025.
Cars made after this date are specially calibrated to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency with E20.
What if you own an older Mahindra?
If you own an older Mahindra, you're covered too—E20 won't harm your engine.
You might notice tiny changes in performance or mileage depending on how you drive, but nothing major.
Plus, Mahindra promises to honor any warranty claims linked to using E20.
Detailed customer guide coming soon
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of M&M's automotive division, shared that a detailed customer guide is coming soon.
Switching fuels should be smooth and stress-free for Mahindra owners—no need to worry about engine trouble or warranty hassles.