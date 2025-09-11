Hyundai plans to launch 26 new models in India by 2030

Hyundai will open a new plant in Pune by FY2026

To make this happen, Hyundai will open a new plant in Pune by FY2026, boosting total production above one million cars a year.

The company expects compact SUVs (especially under ₹10 lakh and loaded with features like ADAS and sunroofs) to be a big hit—especially during the festive season rush.

With strong domestic demand and double-digit export growth on their radar, Hyundai is betting on some exciting years ahead for car lovers in India.