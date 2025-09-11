Hyundai plans to launch 26 new models in India by 2030
Hyundai is gearing up to launch 26 new models in India by 2030, with a mix of 20 petrol/diesel cars and six electric vehicles.
They're also bringing their first hybrid to the Indian market.
Hyundai expects the overall EV market share in India could cross 15% by 2030, with its own EV penetration likely ahead of the industry average.
Hyundai will open a new plant in Pune by FY2026
To make this happen, Hyundai will open a new plant in Pune by FY2026, boosting total production above one million cars a year.
The company expects compact SUVs (especially under ₹10 lakh and loaded with features like ADAS and sunroofs) to be a big hit—especially during the festive season rush.
With strong domestic demand and double-digit export growth on their radar, Hyundai is betting on some exciting years ahead for car lovers in India.