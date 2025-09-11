Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R arrives in India, costs ₹19.49 lakh
Kawasaki's 2026 Ninja ZX-10R has landed in India, now priced at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)—that's a ₹99,000 bump over last year's model.
It keeps the familiar 998cc inline-four engine, but power and torque are slightly lower this time (193.3hp and 112Nm without Ram air).
The bike packs a full-TFT display with smartphone connectivity
You're getting Showa Balance Free Forks up front and a BFRC rear monoshock for smoother rides, plus dual-channel ABS and traction control for extra safety.
The bike packs a full-TFT display with smartphone connectivity, launch control, multiple ride modes—basically all the tech you'd expect on a modern superbike.
Should you consider it?
Even with the small drop in power and a price hike of nearly 5%, the Ninja ZX-10R maintains its race-ready roots.
If you're after proven superbike performance with updated features (and don't mind paying a bit more), this one still deserves your attention.