Altigreen launches Minsara e-scooter priced ₹1.24L, deliveries Dec 1
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Altigreen, best known for its electric cargo three-wheelers, is rolling out its first-ever two-wheeler, the Minsara.
This multi-utility e-scooter is priced at ₹1.24 lakh and is designed for both work and daily life, with a special focus on farmers, delivery folks, and small business owners.
Deliveries kick off December 1.
Minsara: 172 Nm torque, bookings open
The Minsara packs a punch with 172 Nm torque (so hills aren't a problem) and tops out at 75km/h.
It's built tough with 17-inch alloy wheels, crash guards, dual disk brakes with CBS, and a rib-caged chassis.
Plus, you get peace of mind with a 3-year or 30,000-km warranty, and bookings are already open in Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Noida.