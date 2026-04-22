Amara Raja will begin lithium ion cell production by 2027

Amara Raja investing ₹10,000cr through 2032

Production kicks off this year at a smaller scale, with big plans to ramp up over time.

Amara Raja is investing ₹10,000 crore through 2032 and eyeing an originally planned capacity of 16 GWh (with room to grow if demand spikes).

They'll focus first on batteries for electric two-wheelers before branching out into things like power tools.

The company joins Ola Electric as one of the few making batteries locally, while Tata Group's Agratas is also set to enter the market soon with its own plant.