Amara Raja will begin lithium ion cell production by 2027
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility is gearing up to launch mass production of lithium-ion cells in India by 2027, aiming to power up the country's electric vehicle and energy storage scene.
Executive Director Vikram Gourineni shared that homegrown cells will cost at least 15% more than imports at first, since India's battery industry is still getting started.
Amara Raja investing ₹10,000cr through 2032
Production kicks off this year at a smaller scale, with big plans to ramp up over time.
Amara Raja is investing ₹10,000 crore through 2032 and eyeing an originally planned capacity of 16 GWh (with room to grow if demand spikes).
They'll focus first on batteries for electric two-wheelers before branching out into things like power tools.
The company joins Ola Electric as one of the few making batteries locally, while Tata Group's Agratas is also set to enter the market soon with its own plant.