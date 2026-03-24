Amazon's Zoox robotaxis are hitting Austin and Miami this year

Zoox is mapping Dallas and Phoenix for future launches

Zoox wants the green light from federal regulators to start charging for rides and it's already clocked nearly two million driverless miles with over 350,000 passengers on board.

Listening to riders, they've added features like Bluetooth audio (ZooxCast) and an easy "Find My Zoox" locator.

Looking ahead, Zoox is mapping Dallas and Phoenix for future launches, so more cities could be next on the map.