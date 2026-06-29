Amble One street-legal electric buggy seats 4 for short trips

Reserve Amble One for $25,000 2028

Created by ex-Apple and Audi folks, the Amble One is all about practical short-range travel.

It runs on a 15 kW motor with a 12kW lithium-ion battery (over 100km per charge), hits up to 65km/h, and weighs just 450kg, so it's nimble but sturdy.

You can reserve one now for delivery in 2028 at $25,000.

Foldable seats, tool-free accessory swaps, and weatherproof materials round out this fun little ride.