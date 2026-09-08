This lightweight Lotus Elise restomod costs as much as Ferraris
What's the story
Analogue Automotive has unveiled the VHPK, a stunning restomod of the Lotus Elise S1. The car is an ode to Colin Chapman's vision of lightweight performance. Weighing just 599kg, it is over a thousand pounds lighter than a soft-top Mazda MX-5 and comes with a price tag that matches modern Ferraris. The first unit of this exclusive model is painted in purple.
Design
The VHPK retains the original's design cues
The VHPK is a modern interpretation of the classic Lotus Elise S1.
The new model retains the original's design cues but adds modern touches like carbon fiber.
The interior of the VHPK is as minimalistic as it gets. It comes with a single seat in the middle.
This design philosophy keeps the focus on driving and reduces weight further.
Engine specs
It is powered by a tuned Rover K-Series engine
The VHPK is powered by a 1.9-liter Rover K-Series four-cylinder engine that has been tuned to produce around 247hp.
The power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed sequential gearbox.
This gives the car an impressive power-to-weight ratio, making it feel like driving a four-wheeled hummingbird on the road.
Availability
Pricing and availability
Only 35 units of the VHPK will be made, each built to customer specifications.
The car can be customized with a fully active suspension system and carbon-fiber wheels, which save an additional 9.07kg.
This level of personalization makes the VHPK even more exclusive and desirable for collectors who appreciate unique automotive experiences.
It costs $470,000 (around ₹4.4 crore) in the US.