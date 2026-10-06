Aprilia launches SXR GT 125 and 175 scooters in India
Aprilia just dropped two new premium scooters, the SXR GT 125 and SXR GT 175, in India.
With starting prices of ₹109,999 (125) and ₹129,999 (175), they're built for both city commutes and longer rides, aiming to blend style with everyday practicality.
SXR GT 125 and 175 specs
The SXR GT 125 comes with a 124.45-cc engine (10.5hp), while the SXR GT 175 steps it up with a 174.7-cc engine (13.1hp).
Both meet the latest emission standards and can run on E20 fuel.
The bigger 14-inch wheels add stability, and the updated air-cooled engines.
For tech lovers: the 175 gets a sharp-looking 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth; the 125 has a straightforward LCD screen.
Both models come in multiple colors to match your vibe, whether you're zipping through traffic or heading out for a weekend ride.