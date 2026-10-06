Aprilia launches SXR GT 125 and 175 scooters in India

The SXR GT 125 comes with a 124.45-cc engine (10.5hp), while the SXR GT 175 steps it up with a 174.7-cc engine (13.1hp).

Both meet the latest emission standards and can run on E20 fuel.

The bigger 14-inch wheels add stability, and the updated air-cooled engines.

For tech lovers: the 175 gets a sharp-looking 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth; the 125 has a straightforward LCD screen.

Both models come in multiple colors to match your vibe, whether you're zipping through traffic or heading out for a weekend ride.