Aprilia SR GT 400 debuts with 36-hp engine: Check features
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Aprilia announced the SR GT 400, a crossover scooter that blends adventure vibes with sporty looks.
It's powered by a punchy 400-cc engine putting out 36-hp, and comes loaded with tech like Bosch dual-channel ABS and Aprilia Traction Control for safer rides.
The scooter gets a sporty design with sharp body graphics
The SR GT 400 stands out with sharp design lines, bold graphics, and all-LED lighting.
You get a 5-position windscreen, a handy 5-inch TFT display that connects to your phone via Aprilia's MIA suite, plus extras like keyless start, USB-C charging, and roomy underseat storage.
Starting at €6,750 (about $8,000), you can also add heated grips or a top box if you want to level up your ride.