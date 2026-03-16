Aprilia SR GT 400 debuts with 36-hp engine: Check features

The scooter gets a sporty design with sharp body graphics

The SR GT 400 stands out with sharp design lines, bold graphics, and all-LED lighting.

You get a 5-position windscreen, a handy 5-inch TFT display that connects to your phone via Aprilia's MIA suite, plus extras like keyless start, USB-C charging, and roomy underseat storage.

Starting at €6,750 (about $8,000), you can also add heated grips or a top box if you want to level up your ride.